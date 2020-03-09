Employees of Maryland-based Ruppert Landscape were honored recently as the company presented its annual awards at a banquet held at the Bethesda North Marriott in Rockville, MD. “We are honored to recognize stand-out employees throughout the company whose remarkable talent and contributions have benefited our customers and our employees,” said company president, Phil Key. “We are grateful for their service and truly proud of their achievements.” With headquarters in Laytonsville, MD, Ruppert Landscape is a family and employee-owned business and a provider of commercial landscape construction and management services for almost 50 years. The company employs over 1600 people and serves customers from 25 branches in eight primary markets: Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington DC, Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, Houston, and Atlanta.

The Clyde Vadner Merit Award recognizes the individual who has contributed continuous, consistent, long-term hard work, dedication and job skill that has helped to shape the company. This year’s recipient is April Rose, operations manager in our Texas landscape construction branch, who has been with Ruppert for over 11 years.

“April is an incredibly dedicated, hard-working and loyal employee,” said Bob Jones, president of the landscape construction division. “As evidence of this, she recently relocated from Virginia to Houston to help manage operations in the Texas branch. She has a keen eye for detail and knows how to get the job done. She has been instrumental in the success of some of our largest projects and we are grateful for her many contributions.”

The Achievement Award recognizes the employee who has made a significant contribution in 2019 through outstanding job execution and high-quality results. This year’s recipient is Sam Wells, branch manager in our Raleigh, NC landscape management branch, who has been with Ruppert for over seven years.

“The Raleigh branch achieved 92% customer retention and outstanding profit in 2019, and broke division records in both contract growth and sales growth,” said Fred Key, region vice president in the company’s landscape management division. “These achievements are thanks in large part to Sam’s steadfast leadership, hallmarked by his propensity to hold his team to high expectations and his drive in helping them achieve their goals.”

The Distinction Award is presented in appreciation for exemplary dedication and devotion to the principles and ideals of our company. This year, the Distinction Award was collectively presented to team members of the Alexandria Landscape Management Branch.

“In 2019, the Alexandria branch broke multiple division records, including a new highwater mark for profit margin, while maintaining an exceptional contract renewal rate, which is indicative of the team’s focus on providing great customer service,” said Tom Barry, president of the company’s landscape management division. “All of these accomplishments are admirable in and of themselves, but none of this would have been possible without the exceptional teamwork this group has exhibited. That’s why it was important to us to recognize the entire team, and not just one individual as we do with the Achievement and Merit awards.”

Ruppert Landscape’s Branch Impact Awards are given to the employee whose outstanding dedication and contributions have made a positive impact on their individual branch. This year, there were 24 recipients:

Mary Angebranndt (purchaser), a 16-year employee, received the honor for the Georgia landscape construction branch.

Bobby Burbank (contract administrator), a 29-year employee, received the honor for the Maryland landscape construction branch.

Christa Bush (area manager), a one-year employee, received the honor for the Alexandria, VA landscape management branch.

Roger Crandell (area manager), a three-year employee, received the honor for the Richmond, VA landscape management branch.

Matthew Davidson (area manager), a 10-year employee, received the honor for the Forestville, MD landscape management branch.

Luis de la Luz Cruz (field manager), a three-year employee, received the honor for the Charlotte, NC landscape management branch.

Stephen DeWeese (area manager), a 10-year employee, received the honor for the Lilburn, GA landscape management branch.

Dan Flake (production manager), a three-year employee, received the honor for the Virginia landscape construction branch.

Lawesley Fox (field manager), a one-year employee, received the honor for the Fredericksburg, VA landscape management branch.

Arnoldo Gonzales (field manager), a one-year employee, received the honor for the Texas landscape construction branch.

Michael Jones (business developer), a seven-year employee, received the honor for the Gainesville, VA landscape management branch.

Ron Kuczinski (area manager), a six-year employee, received the honor for the White Marsh, MD landscape management branch.

Eric Long (enhancement manager), a seven-year employee, received the honor for the Laytonsville, MD landscape management branch.

Ben Ramos (field manager), a nine-year employee, received the honor for the King of Prussia, PA landscape management branch.

McKenna Rowles (field manager), a one-year employee, received the honor for the Raleigh, NC landscape management branch.

Martin Sánchez (area manager), a nine-year employee, received the honor for the Toughkenamon, PA landscape management branch.

Christy Schinella (maintenance division administrator), a nine-year employee, received the honor for the corporate office.

Scott Sindall (area manager), a three-year employee, received the honor for the Frederick, MD landscape management branch.

Nicolas Tardif (field manager), a two-year employee, received the honor for the Washington, DC landscape management branch.

Chris Truax (shop manager), a six-year employee, received the honor for the Baltimore, MD landscape management branch.

Adonis Vaughn (field manager), a two-year employee, received the honor for the Mableton, GA landscape management branch.

Wade Waller (business developer), a two-year employee, received the honor for the Richmond South, VA landscape management branch.

Melissa Walter (branch administrator), a one-year employee, received the honor for the Camp Hill, PA landscape management branch.

Sean Walters (project manager), a seven-year employee, received the honor for the North Carolina landscape construction branch.

