Stay Green Inc., a provider of landscape maintenance, tree care, and plant health care services for premiere residential, commercial and industrial properties throughout Southern California, has taken to heart the phrase — Water is Life. The company is striving to help save lives by partnering with Weathermatic, provider of state-of-the-art irrigation equipment to bring clean drinking water to rural communities around the world in need.

“Our partnership with Weathermatic is a win-win,” said Stay Green CEO Chris Angelo. “Their state-of-the-art controllers, weather sensors, valves, sprayers and nozzles deliver efficiency and reliability to our clients’ landscapes. In turn, for every piece of equipment we install, Weathermatic allocates a portion of the cost to its ‘Water With Purpose’ mission.”

Through the Weathermatic Foundation, safe water projects that help bring clean drinking water have been completed in more than 65 communities.

“So, we’re not only saving water for our clients, but we’re also delivering water to those who need it,” Angelo said.

Through the partnership, Stay Green to date has installed 194 Weathermatic controllers, and each installation is credited with saving a life through safe water projects in countries from El Salvador to Nicaragua to Sierra Leone.

“To date your efforts have saved 194 lives. Thank you so much for partnering with us!” said a Weathermatic update provided to Stay Green. “As you know, one of our mutual goals is saving lives by donating fresh water wells in areas of the world in need. To date, with your help, we have already completed safe water projects in 65 communities to save over 25,000 lives. With your help, we plan to do more — much more. Let’s partner to save 125,000 lives!”

According to the Weathermatic website: “Over 600 million people, including hundreds of thousands in Central American, lack access to clean water and adequate sanitation. Many families in rural communities still collect water from contaminated rivers or other unprotected groundwater sources. Even with great progress, still today in the year 2020, a child dies every 60 seconds due to water-borne illnesses resulting in 1 in 5 children not living to their 5th birthday.”

To date, the Stay Green and Weathermatic partnership has brought clean drinking water had been completed in more than 65 communities.

“Partnerships like this are so rewarding,” said Stay Green’s Angelo. “It’s gratifying to find industry partners who share our values, and to work together to not only meet our clients’ needs but also make a real difference by providing safe drinking water to those who otherwise would not have it.”

Founded in 1970, Stay Green Inc serves clients throughout Southern California, and exercises environmental stewardship through its sustainability practices, which are applied across all service lines to help customers protect the environment as well as the bottom line. Stay Green Inc. is recognized as a leading provider of high-quality landscape services, having achieved a 95% customer retention rate, along with receiving prestigious industry awards.