Shivvers Manufacturing, Inc. and subsidiary Country Clipper continue the holiday tradition for its associates by investing in the community in lieu of the traditional company holiday celebration.

Like many companies, Shivvers Manufacturing, Inc. and subsidiary Country Clipper, located in Corydon, IA, worried that COVID-19 would end a three-decade-long tradition of celebrating holiday spirit with employees and the community. In addition to a ham delivered to each employee, the company also held a much anticipated annual holiday party for employees and spouses. When it became clear their typical party was not in the cards, The team at Shivvers went back to the drawing board.

Dissecting what the tradition was really about, it became evident it meant more than just employee appreciation. It was also about supporting local business through venue rentals and catering services. A perfect solution, in lieu of an in-person party and meal, was found in the community. This year, employees will receive $50 in “Corydon Bucks” to spend at local restaurants and businesses.

“The community of Corydon, Iowa has supported this company for more than 50 years” said President Carl Shivvers. “It’s not just where our address happens to be, it’s our home. It’s where our families buy gifts for loved ones and enjoy a night out at local restaurants. With the pandemic affecting all of the businesses in our community, Corydon Bucks became the best substitute to show our appreciation to employees and support local businesses simultaneously.”

Armed with a total of $5,700 in Corydon Bucks to be spent on meals at local restaurants or for shopping at local boutiques, employees at Shivvers Mfg. & Country Clipper can know the spirit of the tradition remains intact for yet another year.

Country Clipper, a subsidiary of Shivvers Mfg., introduced the joystick controlled zero-turn mower. More than 52 years later, both companies still operate out of the same manufacturing facility in Corydon, IA.