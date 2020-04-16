FMC Professional Solutions has accelerated the issue of rebate checks to end users enrolled in the FMC True Champions program. Lawn care companies and golf course end users who earned a rebate for participating in the 2019 FMC True Champions Program and/or the FMC 2019 Early Order Program will now receive their full rebate checks by May 30, 2020. These checks were originally planned to arrive by June 30.

In addition, FMC is extending 90-day terms on all agency SKUs in an effort to help end user customers in a direct response to the COVID-19 outbreak. “Over the past several weeks, the team at FMC has had many conversations with our end user professionals across the country to gain insights on how we can help during these challenging times,” said Mike Sisti, golf and lawn care market manager. “As we listened, we heard about stress stemming from cash flow, limited staff, and the lack of resources. FMC has a sincere commitment to our customers and wants to proactively offer a response in a timely manner.”

In addition, FMC will offer additional Business Building Solutions and education business content at no charge to help end users learn innovative ways to market their business.

The FMC True Champions program is a source for golf course superintendents, turf managers, and lawn care operators. It is built upon three pillars, Product Rewards, Business Building Solutions, and Industry Commitment that supports industry initiatives and associations like GCSAA, We Are Golf, NALP, Project EverGreen, and RISE. This depth of industry commitment by FMC includes increased investment in these causes and, to support those efforts, annual contributions based on annual purchases made by True Champions members.

