First responders and emergency workers risk their lives and well-being on the COVID-19 frontlines every day to care for our families, friends and communities. To support these everyday heroes and shoulder some of their to-do lists at home, Cub Cadet is partnering with TaskEasy to offer free lawn mowing service.

Cub Cadet, a leading manufacturer of lawn care equipment, and TaskEasy, an on-demand lawn care service serving more than 12,000 U.S. cities, are offering a free month of lawn mowing service (up to two cuts, every other week) to doctors, nurses, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, and firefighters.

“Cub Cadet is inspired by the daily sacrifices made by our first responders and emergency health care professionals as they care for our communities,” said Heidi Ketvertis, vice president of marketing at Cub Cadet. “Through this simple gesture of providing lawn mowing, heroes can return home with one less task to do. We hope this service helps them and their families during a challenging time.”

To make the offer available, Cub Cadet is donating the costs for TaskEasy contractors for services provided to these frontline emergency workers, up to $200,000. Lawn service has been deemed an essential service nationwide because proper maintenance reduces wildfire risk from tall grasses, helps prevent pest infestations, and helps keep homes in a safe condition.

“Helping thousands of first responders while providing additional work to our contractors really motivates our team,” said Ken Davis, CEO and founder, TaskEasy. “This pandemic has disrupted ordinary life for every American in ways big and small. Through this partnership, Cub Cadet and TaskEasy are doing as much good as we can for those who are putting it all on the line for us.”

For more information about this offer, including official rules, visit cubcadet.com/heroes.