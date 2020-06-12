The Toro Company and Plowz & Mowz, an on-demand landscaping quote app, are working together to offer free lawn care appointments for healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the financial support from The Toro Company, the Plowz & Mowz HERO campaign was designed to help ease the additional burden of lawn and property maintenance for those who are helping keep communities across the nation safe and healthy.

The mission of the Plowz & Mowz HERO program aligns with Toro’s culture of giving back to the communities it serves. Greg Janey, Vice President of the residential and landscape contractor business at Toro says, “we’re proud to be partnering with Plowz & Mowz for this initiative during this critical time in the world. Healthcare workers need our help, and if we can provide a little bit of assistance with their lawn care while they do the hard work by saving lives and serving our communities, we’re happy to play a small part. We’re thankful to Plowz & Mowz for initiating the HERO campaign and inviting us to help support them. Together we’re hoping to help frontline healthcare workers in any way we can.”

The Plowz & Mowz app allows users to request any landscaping or snow removal service from their smartphones and provides them a quote instantly. The app’s proprietary algorithm and instant pricing pairs the homeowner with a highly rated and insured professional landscaping company. According to Plowz & Mowz co-founder Wills Mahoney, the app is like Uber for lawn mowing and snow plowing, and their mission is to help people with their lawns. The company is in 55 markets across the country.

To access the free lawn mowing service from the Plowz & Mowz HERO campaign, healthcare workers can enter the code “HERO” during checkout.