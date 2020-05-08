On April 29, the SBA only accepted loans from lending institutions with asset sizes less than $1 billion from 4:00 PM ET until 11:59 PM ET.U.S. “SBA is working to ensure that all eligible small businesses have access to this funding to sustain their businesses and keep their employees on payroll,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin in the statement.

“All lending institutions, regardless of size, will still be able to submit PPP loans outside of this timeframe. This reserved processing time currently only applies to April 29, 2020. In addition to ensuring access for the smallest lenders, we expect that providing this reserved processing time today will enhance the SBA’s loan system performance for all users who submit loans outside of this time frame,” reported the statement.

As the second round of $320 billion PPP funding unfolds, business.org will be updating the data.