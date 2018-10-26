We’re excited to announce that Turf magazine will relaunch in the first quarter of 2019, and free subscriptions are now available for lawn and landscape professionals. To sign up for your free subscription to Turf, please click here.

With a fresh editorial focus and a mission to help build better landscape businesses, Turf will provide industry professionals with product news, business management advice, and strategic insight.

Special reports in 2019 include: The Mowing Issue, how to secure government and municipal clients, top business owner issues and concerns, and snow & ice management. Plus, each issue will feature articles on Customer Service Solutions, Operations, Add-On Services, and Product Focuses.

Be a part of this exciting new chapter in Turf’s history. Sign up for your free subscription today.