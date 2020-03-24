For over 30 years, Turf has received support from lawn care professionals, and manufacturers and service providers to the lawn care and landscape industry.

As our way of saying thank you, Turf would like to highlight and recognize companies that are going above and beyond during the COVID-19 crisis. If your organization is taking steps to help its employees and/or the community at large, we’d like to hear about it.

Please let us know how your organization is:

Partnering with private companies to assist local residents

Working with healthcare facilities in relief efforts

Helping its employees during this uncertain time

Taking extra steps to help the business community

If you have a press release detailing this information, please upload below. If you do not have a press release or similar material, tell us about your efforts in as much detail as possible. If you have photos that you’d like to include with your submission, you can upload those as well.

Selected stories will be posted on TurfMagazine.com, and will be included in Turf’s twice-monthly newsletter.

We look forward to hearing your stories, and wish you continued health and safety.