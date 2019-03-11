Spring Is A Time For Renewal

Many of you are in full swing for the spring season, busy revitalizing lawns and landscapes across residential and commercial properties. With the publication of this issue, Turf joins you in that renewal with the official relaunch of the magazine. In 2018, our parent company, Group C Media, Inc., acquired Turf, and as the new editor in chief, I’m looking forward to covering the topics that matter to you and your business—from the technical and practical aspects of turf and tree care, to the ins and outs of business management. Celebrating its 30th year in 2018, our sister publication, Facility Executive, is written for facility management professionals who operate and maintain public and private sites. An important part of facilities work includes groundskeeping and related issues, including aesthetics, water conservation/quality, and pest control. We’ll draw on that expertise to deliver useful content to you here.

With our focus on mowing equipment in this issue, you’ll find the cover story (Mowers: Buying Cycles and Pricing Prowess) provides insight on fleet management. And the authors of the articles on selling your services and securing new and existing contracts offer practical tips to bring in more business. And for My Landscape, we spoke with the head of landscape services at The University of Mississippi about a treasured green space on that campus.

We’re digging in to bring you the latest industry products, best practices, and news, so you can grow your business in 2019. And, we want to hear from you about the articles you read in the magazine and on TurfMagazine.com, as well as suggestions on covering topics you want to know more about in your work. Send e-mails to me at the address below. I look forward to getting to know you this season and beyond!

Anne Cosgrove

Editor in Chief



acosgrove.turf@groupc.com Turf

Table of Contents

Get Equipped: Mowers, Herbicides & Insecticides, Small Engine & Handheld Equipment, and Spreaders/Sprayers

Looking To Increase Your Rates? | Highlight the value of landscape services to your customers.

The Fly-by-night Guys Aren’t Taking Your Business | Doing your homework and tailoring your offerings are keys to ensure new and repeat customers.

Mowers: Buying Cycles And Pricing Prowess | A close eye on mower fleets helps to ensure extended equipment life. Plus, see pricing tips for the upcoming season.

Elevate Fertilizer Know-How | With spring in full swing, here are several tips and tricks to increase fertilization efficiencies.

Keep An Eye On Lawn And Tree Disease | When it comes to disease control, customer education counts.

Biologicals On The Greens | For turf, plant, and human health, golf course superintendents are looking to biopesticides and biostimulants.

My Landscape: The Grove At Ole Miss | Jeff McManus, director of landscape services at The University of Mississippi, talks about maintaining a treasured green space on campus.

