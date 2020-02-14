Ideal for larger size property and commercial applications, the new F1402 Ser. Vanguard®-powered Force™ wheeled blower from Billy Goat offers cyclonic air filtration for better protection from debris with extended filter replacement up to 600 hours and TransportGuard®, which prevents mixing of fuel and oil during transport.

The Billy Goat® F1402 features 16-blade advanced fan technology with composite housing for less weight and lower fatigue when pushing. Patented Aim N Shoot™ allows the operator to direct the air discharge from the operator station and concentrates the air stream for the strongest blowing force in the market (up to 52% more concentrated) for the ultimate combination of CFM and PSI to get more work done. For added operator comfort, the F1402 is available in self-propelled.

Force blowers are up to 30% lighter than other units on the market and are easier to push. Smooth rounded housing eliminates air voids for quiet output and the proven design won’t rust or dent, and is backed by a 5-year limited housing warranty*.

Billy Goat’s complete line of wheeled blowers include 6-, 9-, 10-, 13-, 14- and 18-gross HP† models.

†Power rated by engine manufacturer. Vanguard: All power levels are stated gross horsepower at 3600 RPM per SAEJ1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

*Complete warranty details can be found in Operations Manual.

Billy Goat Industries, Inc., a subsidiary of Briggs & Stratton Corporation, is a manufacturer of property cleanup products.