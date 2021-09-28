This week, ECHO Incorporated introduced its new cordless platform to the industry — the ECHO eFORCE™ 56V Battery System. This new battery-powered product line provides a powerful option for professional landscapers seeking versatility across their fleet of outdoor power equipment. The product line features one battery platform for all ranges of ECHO 56V cordless units.

The ECHO eFORCE™ 56V Battery System includes 10 units, two batteries, and two chargers. Each of ECHO’s key categories are included in the new lineup, including ECHO’s Pro Attachment Series™, with two powerheads that will run up to 15 or 16 attachments.

“As battery-powered growth continues to soar, we wanted to give customers a superior option,” said John Powers, director product management for ECHO Inc. “With a full lineup of 10 new units spanning the range of users from high-end homeowners up to professional landscapers and arborists, the 56V e-Force platform delivers the performance that users have come to expect from the ECHO brand.”

The ECHO eFORCE™ 56V cordless lineup includes:

Chainsaws

12″ Top-Handle Chainsaw (shown below)

18″ Rear-Handle Chainsaw



String Trimmers

16″ String Trimmer

17″ String Trimmer

21″ Self-Propelled 3-in-1 Lawn Mower (shown below)

550 CFM Handheld Blower

22” Hedge Clipper

17″ Brushcutter (shown below)

Two Pro Attachment Series Trimmers

16” Pro Attachment Series Trimmer, compatible with 14 PAS attachments

17” Pro Attachment Series Trimmer, compatible with 15 PAS attachments

Two Batteries

2.5Ah Battery

5.0Ah Battery

Two Chargers

Standard Charger

Rapid Charger

The announcement was made as a pre-cursor to GIE+EXPO, being held Oct. 20-22, in Louisville, KY, where attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about ECHO eFORCE™ 56V and demo the products themselves. The products will be available in early 2022.

ECHO Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of professional-grade, high performance outdoor power equipment for commercial and homeowner use. Based in Lake Zurich, IL, the corporation markets its products under the brand names ECHO and Shindaiwa.