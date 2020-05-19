The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture has begun a new digital learning series entitled Tennessee Turf Tuesday. The free series will consist of a live webinar on the first Tuesday of each month through October, with each session focusing on a different area of turf management.

The sessions will feature the latest research from faculty, staff, and students in the UT Turfgrass Science and Management Program. Each webinar will be live from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EDT; however, they will all be recorded and archived for later viewing. There is no cost to attend.

Continuing education units from the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) and Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA) will be offered for live webinars. Additionally, pesticide recertification points for Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Mississippi , and Texas applicators will be available on live webinars.

“We are excited to expand learning opportunities to the many individuals working in the turf industry,” said Jim Brosnan, series organizer and professor in the UT Department of Plant Sciences. “We think that by delivering our research directly to interested viewers, we can better help them address turf management concerns.”

Session topics are as follows:

June 2 – Integrated Management Practices for Sports Fields

July 7 – Have You Considered BlueMuda?

August 4 – Zoysiagrass for Golf and Sports Turf: What’s Possible?

September 1 – Disease Control Overview 2020

October 6 – Herbicide Programs for Tennessee: Lessons Learned and the Road Ahead

To see more details on digital learning sessions, register for webinars, or view archived webinars visit the Tennessee Turf Tuesday website.

For Brosnan’s Turf magazine article on “Herbicide Application Challenges In 2020,” click here.