Husqvarna, a division of the world’s largest producer of outdoor power products and lawn care equipment, is introducing several new products designed for landscape and tree care professionals. In lieu of the traditional GIE tradeshow, which was cancelled due to COVID-19, these new products is unveiled online today, October 23, during the second day of Husqvarna’s first Virtual Vault Tour.

“At Husqvarna we are focused on continuing to produce and provide solutions that make the work of professionals faster, safer, more efficient and more sustainable overall,” said Robert McCutcheon, President of Husqvarna North America. “We firmly believe that buying a Husqvarna product is more than buying a tool. It’s a commitment to a long-term relationship with a trusted partner. Therefore, we aim to provide only the best quality products to meet and exceed the high expectations of our professional users and, while also supporting those products with expert care from certified dealers from coast-to-coast.”

Technology Innovations

Professional robotics users have several new innovations to look forward to from Husqvarna this year.

Automower® Solar Solution (MSRP: Starting at $1,999.00) allows for Automower® robotic lawn mowers to be installed off-grid and is equipped with dual outputs that can power two Automower® robotic mowers at once or one Automower® robotic mower and an EPOS Reference Station at once. Other features include a frame design that incorporates an electrical cabinet and solar panel together for increased stability, an expandable battery capacity if needed and a lockable electrical cabinet to prevent theft and tampering.

Husqvarna’s EPOS Technology is a high-precision satellite-based navigation system for the new series of professional Husqvarna Automower® robotic lawn mowers, enabling mowing with virtual boundaries. Thirty-five units are currently being demonstrated at 15 locations around the country. This navigation system delivers an accuracy down to an inch and is used to create virtual boundaries for professional robotic mowers. The new system will significantly increase the flexibility and use of professional robotic mowers in green spaces and will further open up opportunities for areas which were previously a challenge for robotic lawnmowers — for example, areas passing sidewalks and driveways or those which are often remodeled as well as making aerating and scarifying easier. Husqvarna professional robotic mowers with Husqvarna EPOS integrate with Husqvarna Fleet Services™, a digital fleet management control system, and make the management of large lawns and green spaces easier and more flexible and efficient than ever before. There will be two models carrying Husqvarna EPOS technology in late 2021, Husqvarna Automower® 550 EPOS and 550H EPOS (MSRP: Starting at $4999.00). One unit for lower cut heights and one for cut heights up to 3.6 inches.

Husqvarna will also launch Husqvarna Fleet Services™ a web platform designed to provide professional customers the opportunity to improve business operations with access to productivity insights across their entire fleet of outdoor power equipment. The Husqvarna Fleet Services™ Machine Sensor will allow professionals to track equipment that is out in the field, keep a log of service and maintenance needs, and pinpoint exactly when and how long each piece of equipment was in operation at any given time. Husqvarna Fleet Services will enable customers to save money across repair, maintenance, petroleum and operating costs, while extending the life of their equipment and helping reduce the need for capital investments. Beyond the web platform, the mobile application will give users access to the most up-to-date location of the entire product fleet right from a smartphone or other handheld device.

Another important feature in the Husqvarna Fleet Services™ platform is the Carbon Footprint Calculator. This calculator uses the Husqvarna Fleet Services™ Machine Sensor and data from actual machine usage to estimate CO2 emissions for each specific machine. This feature is just one of the many ways that Husqvarna is working to reduce its overall impact on the environment and supporting a more sustainable future.

Lawn And Garden Solutions

Husqvarna is also introducing new professional mowing equipment with new zero-turn and walk-behind mowers, and innovative walk behind and handheld battery solutions.

The New Z400XS Zero-Turn Mower series is Husqvarna’s premium version of the entry-level Z400 series. It has the same construction as the Z400s, but with improvements and increased comfort through a newly developed suspension seat and transmission, as well as engine upgrade and second gas tank. (MSRP: $8,999.00, Promo $7,899.00)

Shown here, the new Z500L Zero-Turn Mower series is Husqvarna’s commercial grade zero-turn equipped with improved heavy-duty construction, new transmission and new engine. (MSRP: $10,699.99 – 11,099.99)

The W520 Gas-Powered and W520i Battery-Powered Walk-Behind Mower models are designed for heavy duty commercial use and are self-propelled from the rear wheels. Both offer a one touch height adjustment mechanism. The W520i can be connected to the Husqvarna Bli950x back pack battery for longer cutting operation. (MSRP: $1,199.99)

The 525HE3 (MSRP: $499.99) and 525HE4 Hedge Trimmer (MSRP: $549.99) models are designed for landscape maintenance that requires added reach. Both are equipped with the newly redesigned articulating mechanism and X-Torq® engine. Other features on these new hedge trimmers models include adjustable cutting bar articulates, new engines and new starters for minimal effort.

The 535iFR Brush Cutter (MSRP: $599.99) is a bike-handled, three-in-one trimmer equipped with the T35 trimmer head, brush blade and clearing saw blade with guard used for ground clearing and removal of smaller-in-diameter trees, wood and brush. Other features include an industry leading 35cc equivalent commercial cutting performance with a battery powered brushless motor, and it is IPX4 classified. This specific brush cutter model also has a new, intelligent user interface and Bluetooth, Husqvarna Fleet Services and Husqvarna Connect application capabilities.

Professional Accessory Advancements

In addition, Husqvarna will introduce several accessories to help landscape and tree care professionals work faster and be more productive.

Husqvarna’s new RapidReplace™ Trimmer Head (MSRP: $29.99) is designed to simplify the reloading process. This new design lets users align, load and twist line for faster reloading, without disassembling the head. It holds up to 22 feet of .095 trimmer line, for extended runtimes. This solution is suitable for all Husqvarna gas trimmers and has been tested and approved by professional landscapers. The RapidReplace™ trimmer head offers enhanced efficiency and productivity for professionals, and it’s easy-to-use design is perfect for any personal use consumer.

Striping Kits that attach to the bottom of the cutting deck or the back of the zero-turn, depending on the model, to create the striping effect. Kits are available only for the Z100, Z200, Z200F, Z400, Z400X, Z500, Z500L and Z500X models. (MSRP: $249.99 for Z100, Z200/Z200F) (MSRP: $149.99 for Z400, Z400X, Z500, Z500L and Z500X).

Bucket Holder and Grabber Mounts designed specifically for zero turn mowers are also new this year, consisting of a bucket holder that holds a 5-gallon bucket and a grabber mount to pick up debris, along with a bracket that attaches to hold a string trimmer. (MSRP: $99.99 for each)

Husqvarna’s Battery Power Sprayer features lithium-ion powered pumps, is easy to charge and includes a 25-inch stainless steel wand, along with three nozzles for versatile applications. The sprayer comes in a 2-gallon (MSRP: $99.99) and a 4-gallon option (MSRP: $229.00).

Tree Care Solutions

In September 2020, Husqvarna hosted a Live Chainsaw Event unveiling one of the biggest product releases for professionals — the 540i XP and the T540i XP chainsaws. These saws were designed and developed together with professional arborists and feature an optimized system to deliver the next step in battery performance.

The T540i XP® and 540i XP® Rear- and Top-handle Chainsaws (MSRP: $579.99 – 599.99) feature a new, ground-up design and are developed specifically with professional users in mind. Used with the newly released Husqvarna BLi200X (T540i XP®) or Husqvarna BLi300 (540I XP®) batteries, the new chainsaws have capabilities equivalent to professional 40cc petrol chainsaws, making them ideal for tree removals and smaller felling tasks. With the completely redesigned, optimized system, power has been increased by more than 30% compared to previous Husqvarna battery chainsaws, opening up for applications that have been exclusive to petrol chainsaws until now. Thanks to Husqvarna’s battery technology, the latest Husqvarna X-Cut chain, SP21G, and Husqvarna X-PRECISION bar, the new Husqvarna T540i XP® offers cutting capacity for drop cuts of thick trunks and branches while also being fast and nimble enough to take on smaller tasks. The rear-handle version Husqvarna 540i XP® boasts the same power and is the perfect all-round saw for any kind of groundwork.

Visit this link to watch the Husqvarna Virtual Vault Tour 2020, showcasing these new products.