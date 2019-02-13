Target Specialty Products, a leading provider of turf and ornamental landscaping solutions in the U.S. and Canada, recently launched Turf Fuel MZ-23, a product designed for turf professionals to strengthen plants and turf’s overall performance.

Turf Fuel MZ-23 is today’s answer to severe plant stress. The product was created using a combination of auxin-loaded sea kelp, potassium phosphite, manganese and zinc designed to improve turf’s color, resiliency and overall performance.

“Our Turf Fuel products are developed to serve a specific purpose, provide exceptional performance and a great value to turf professionals,” said Mark Jull, Head of Turf Fuel Products’ Division, at Target Specialty Products.

“Thanks to MZ-23’s innovative and powerful ingredient portfolio, turf will get to new levels of strength and health,” said Steve Loveday, Turf Fuel Nutritional Product Development Manager. “Along with manganese, zinc and phosphite, MZ-23 also contains a high dose of our proprietary root driving sea kelp and nutrient uptake aid which allows for better absorption of ALL nutrients in the spray tank. Better absorption, better color, healthier turf!”

Turf Fuel products are designed to help turf professionals get the most out of their turf even in extremely stressful conditions. The products are built from a foundation of science where proven concepts are fortified with unique and innovative new technologies. This combination creates turf that is conditioned to handle stress effectively and gives the turf care professional an innovative new set of powerful solutions.

Turf Fuel MZ-23 will be distributed through Target Specialty Products, which is continuing to grow throughout North America, expanding its footprint and customer service efforts across the West, Midwest, and East Coast regions.

For additional information on Turf Fuel please visit www.turffuel.com. For additional information on Target Specialty Products, visit www.target-specialty.com.

