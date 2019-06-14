By Angela M. Tucker, Ph.D., B.C.E.

Protection from ticks should be top of mind for not only homeowners, but commercial facility owners as well. According to the CDC, these pests cause an estimated 300,000 cases of Lyme disease each year, in addition to cases of other tick-borne illnesses, such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever. While ticks are not considered a “structural infesting pest” (meaning they are not likely to live and reproduce successfully in a structure), any property with a wooded area nearby or a transition zone between a well-manicured lawn and a non-landscaped area could provide harborage for ticks.

Because these environments can occur near both homes and workplaces, it is important that commercial facility managers understand these pests and how to protect against them. These efforts include ensuring the grounds are well-kept to deter ticks from residing on their property and working with landscaping partners or grounds staff on preventive measures.

What Might Draw Ticks to a Property?

Ticks are outdoor organisms that thrive in naturally occurring grasses and habitats. If a property has a wooded area or a transition zone between landscaped grounds and natural, grassy areas, then there is risk of ticks living nearby. In addition, dense ground coverings and small patches of overgrown grass can become secondary tick habitats in the middle of a well-maintained lawn. These habitats provide harborage for developing ticks, as well as a location for an adult female to lay her eggs.

Read more at FacilityExecutive.com.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)