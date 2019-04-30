The NorthStar® Skid Sprayer Item# 268177 from Northern® Tool + Equipment is designed for applying pesticides and other chemical sprays. It is powered by a 160cc Honda GX160 OHV engine that delivers up to 5 gallons per minute (GPM) with a pressure of 350 PSI.



The NorthStar Comet MC25 direct drive pump is made with anodized aluminum for maximum resistance to corrosion and maximum pressure. It keeps all of its moving parts in a complete oil bath and has industrial-duty ball bearings for durability.

The NorthStar tank features extra-thick walls that will not bulge or sag. This 100 gallon tank is UV-stabilized to reduce fading and other sun damage. It stands up to chemicals thanks to a special polymer known for its chemical resistance.

The skid sprayer has a heavy-duty 3/8″, 150′ hose with a gun that allows users to deliver the chemicals for the most effective pest control, even in hard-to-reach areas. Spray height is 30′. A Coxreel® manual rewind hose reel is included for easy access.

The NorthStar measures 54″ L x 40″ W x 34″ H. It features a large fill neck for easy filling, a rugged steel 2½” tub frame with skid for truck mounting, and an 8″ lance extension. This skid sprayer is not for use with any acid-type products.

