Through advancements in formulation technology, PBI-Gordon has developed new SpeedZone® Southern EW Broadleaf Herbicide for Turf, a novel, emulsion-in-water (EW) formulation. SpeedZone Southern EW offers a lower odor profile and lower Volatile Organic Content (VOC) compared to original SpeedZone Southern, and the EW formulation technology creates smaller particle sizes, helping improve efficacy by letting more active ingredients impact the leaf surface.

SpeedZone Southern EW provides the same performance that made SpeedZone Southern an industry favorite, controlling more than 70 tough broadleaf weeds, including dollarweed, ground ivy, and spurge. And because it’s formulated specifically for sensitive southern turfgrasses, SpeedZone Southern EW is highly selective in established cool-season and warm-season turfgrasses.

Ideal for use on golf courses, residential and commercial areas, SpeedZone Southern EW is labeled for use in the most common turfgrass species, including centipedegrass, seashore paspalum, common St. Augustinegrass, and zoysiagrass.

Other features include:

Most effective when applied February through April

Rainfast in as little as three hours

Allows for reseeding in one week

A visual response within 24 hours, and weeds die within 7 to 14 days

Note: SpeedZone Southern EW is currently in the registration process for use in the state of California. Registration is expected in mid-2019. In the meantime, PBI-Gordon will continue to manufacture and sell the original SpeedZone Southern formulation in one-gallon packages exclusively in California.