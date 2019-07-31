PBI-Gordon Corporation has announced that Pedigree™ Fungicide SC has received registration from the State of California and is now approved for use in California.

Pedigree is formulated to provide control of brown patch, fairy ring, leaf and sheath spot, large patch, red thread, pink patch, yellow patch, southern blight, and gray snow mold.

Labeled for use on golf courses, sports fields, and residential and commercial properties, Pedigree is a flowable suspension concentrate. It has shown safe and consistent performance on creeping bentgrass, Kentucky bluegrass, annual bluegrass, annual and perennial ryegrass, red fescue, tall fescue, Bermudagrass, zoysiagrass, and St. Augustinegrass.

Marketed through a partnership with Nichino America, Pedigree features a proprietary formulation and the active ingredient flutolanil.