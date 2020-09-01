PBI-Gordon Corporation has announced that SpeedZone® Southern EW Broadleaf Herbicide for Turf has received registration from the State of California for use in California. Formulated for sensitive southern turfgrasses, SpeedZone Southern EW controls more than 70 tough broadleaf weeds — including dollarweed, ground ivy, and spurge. “SpeedZone and SpeedZone Southern are the leading speed herbicides for countless turfgrass professionals, and the new SpeedZone Southern EW formulation helps ensure more active ingredient impacts the leaf surface for improved efficacy,” said Jay Young, herbicide product manager for PBI-Gordon.

Young added, “Now that SpeedZone Southern EW is approved for use in California, more golf course superintendents and lawncare professionals than ever can benefit from the reliable, outstanding performance of this go-to herbicide.”

Ideal for use on golf courses, residential and commercial areas, features of SpeedZone Southern EW include:

Most effective when applied February through April

Rainfast in as little as three hours

Allows for reseeding in one week

A visual response within 24 hours, and weeds die within 7 to 14 days

Highly selective in established cool-season and warm-season turfgrasses

With a full line of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, growth regulators, and other

products, PBI-Gordon Corporation is a national leader in the professional turf and

ornamental management industry.

Important: Always read and follow label instructions before buying or using PBI-Gordon products. The label contains important conditions of sale, including limitations of remedy and warranty. Please check with your state or local extension service prior to buying or using this product.

