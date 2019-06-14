Target Specialty Products, a leading provider of turf and ornamental landscaping solutions in the U.S. and Canada, introduces TURF FUEL® THE KRAKEN™. THE KRAKEN™ is an advanced wetting agent designed for turf surfaces that require the highest level of consistency and firmness.

“Through exhaustive university trials and close consultation with our network of industry experts, we have learned that professionals at the highest-level demand control over their soil hydration. Kraken combines multiple components to provide ultimate control of hydration and firmness” says Mark Jull, Head of Turf Fuel Products’ Division, at Target Specialty Products. The research has been conducted by Dr. Doug Karcher at the University of Arkansas.

TURF FUEL’S® THE KRAKEN™ can be used at any time during the season, however, many turf professionals strategically use Kraken in conjunction with TURF FUEL® Cleanse®, Abyss™ and Vanquish® depending on season and soil conditions to achieve the best results.

TURF FUEL® product development process starts with input from a vast network of technical sales representatives and customers. TURF FUEL® team works with experts in biotechnology, chemistry and agronomy to develop uniquely effective solutions. This approach leads to highly differentiated product innovations.

TURF FUEL® products are designed to help turf professionals get the most out of their turf even in extremely stressful conditions. Target Specialty Products continues to experience exceptional growth and will continue its expansion throughout North America, expanding its footprint and customer service efforts across the West, Midwest, and East Coast regions.

With over 80 years of industry experience, Target Specialty Products is a leading value-added solutions and service provider of turf and ornamental solutions, pest management, application equipment, supplies and education and training programs. Target Specialty Products serves the Turf and Ornamental and Pest Management markets from 43 locations across the United States and Canada.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)