Yara North America introduces YaraVita OptimumTurf, a foliar nutrition line specifically designed for the turf and ornamental industry. YaraVita OptimumTurf includes eight products that each deliver a specific nutrient or nutrient mix for efficiently sustaining turfgrass and plant health; boosting performance, durability, and aesthetics.

Backed by more than 100 years of agronomic insights, the newest offerings from Yara are fully formulated liquids enhanced with co-formulants for providing turf with the most efficient forms of nutrients for immediate uptake and utilization.

“Turf managers strive for perfection, and the YaraVita OptimumTurf products allow you to provide exactly what the plant needs with the confidence of knowing the nutrients are quickly absorbed and utilized to ensure high quality results.” said Neil Mayberry, Crop Manager Turf and Ornamental, Yara North America. “A balanced nutritional program is necessary for increasing a plant’s chances of survival, especially when overcoming common stress factors; this is why turf managers must have a product they can trust and is mixable with a wide range of products, ultimately, making their jobs easier.”

Globally, Yara has spent decades researching and developing foliar applications through the YaraVita product portfolio. Foliar fertilizers have proven to be the most efficient way to precisely apply nutrients at the right time, place and rates. With turfgrass under daily stress and needing to be in pristine condition; precise, efficient and effective applications are key. The YaraVita OptimumTurf line addresses a variety of critical plant performance needs and deficiency prevention. The highly-mixable products are easy to handle, safe and include only the highest-quality ingredients.

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet, to fulfill our vision of a collaborative society, a world without hunger and a planet respected. To meet these commitments, Yara has taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the whole food value chain to develop more climate-friendly crop nutrition solutions.

