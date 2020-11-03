Twelve free education sessions have just been added on GIE+EXPO ToGo. The online portal that has been connecting industry members to the new innovations they would have found at the show, now offers four education tracks – landscape contractor, dealer/retailer, grounds management, and hardscape. It can be accessed anytime, anywhere through the end of 2020. Here are some of the GIE+EXPO ToGo sessions:
Landscape Contractor Track: presented by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP)
- Disciplines and Tactics for Exponential Growth
Judy Guido
Triple your profits, double your cashflow and increase your company valuation tenfold with the disciplines and tactics outlined in this exciting business strategy session. Discover how to free up your time so you can focus on attracting and retaining top talent, and learn how to leverage marketing and human resources to minimize your recruiting and workforce development problems. Build a team that’s accountable, efficient and happy to come to work, and watch your business grow!
- Recruit Like a Pro
Kelly Dowell
Learn simple, high-impact ways to leverage online marketing to attract new employees to your lawn care or landscaping business. Explore best practices for optimizing your website to attract, engage, convince and convert potential applicants. Learn how to write a persuasive job post, and find out when and where to post it for maximum ROI. Dig deep into Indeed, Craigslist and LinkedIn to attract top talent while avoiding common pitfalls. Finally, you don’t want to miss Kelly’s favorite tech tools and email hacks that will make your life easier as a landscape industry recruiter!
- Building Your Landscape Brand with Social Media
Moderator: JW Washington
Panelists: Jeremy Thorne, ThorneCare Landscape Solutions; Hope Smith, Plants Creative Landscapes; Mark Hopkins, LandCare
Find out how leading landscape companies leverage social media to build and maintain strong brands that yield real business. This expert panel discussion, led by JW Washington of AriensCo, will focus on providing you with practical insights and tools that will help you create and enhance your brand on established and emerging social media channels.
- Why Employees Should Come Before Customers
Paul Fraynd and Seth Kehne
As an owner, president or manager you’ve worked hard to put yourself in a position to lead others. Now is the time to enjoy that reward, right? Not so fast. In this session you’ll discover why leadership is a responsibility, not a privilege, and why your employees should always come before your customers.
Grounds Management Track: presented by the Professional Grounds Management Association
- Predictably Human: Developing A Risk Competent Workforce
Joe Estey
Every day, we work in a world of competing priorities and tradeoffs. We ask our employees to eliminate and manage hazards, not to make mistakes and to avoid risk at all costs. This risk averse mindset does not encourage diverse thought, and rigid management styles that center on compliance without thought inevitably lead to tension and a disengaged workforce. Understanding that the greatest asset for the success and longevity of a company is empowered employees whose input is valued, is essential when developing your human capital and strengthening your workforce. During this interactive session, participants will learn the Human Performance Improvement fundamentals that are reshaping the future workplace.
- Grounds Management Budgeting
George Bernardon
Budgeting is not only a senior management obligation, but also an essential skill and responsibility of the supervising grounds manager. This session will show grounds managers how to create and improve their own financial budgets through developing, implementing and historical data. Successful budgeting is necessary to understand relative operations and prioritize cost-effective estimates for clients.
Hardscape Track: presented by the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute
- ICPI Boot Camp: Intro to Best Practices for Installing Interlocking Concrete Pavers – Part 1
- ICPI Boot Camp: Intro to Best Practices for Installing Interlocking Concrete Pavers – Part 2
Dan Moreland
Join Dan Moreland as he takes you through the best practices that will help you to have successful interlocking concrete paver installations. Starting with the base, learners will learn to properly build segmental concrete pavement systems that look beautiful and last for many years.
“GIE+EXPO ToGo has become a valuable resource for attendees and exhibitors alike. We’re pleased to now have several education opportunities on the portal thanks to our partner associations and organizations,” said Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) and managing partner of GIE+EXPO. “We may not have been together in Louisville, but we can move the industry forward, connect and learn safely until we’re able to meet again.”
In addition to education, visitors will find: exhibitor listings for both GIE+EXPO and Hardscape North America: a new product spotlight; and resources such as product specs, demo videos, special event links and brochures. Registering for a free My ToGo Planner allows visitors to save exhibitor listings, links, and product information. It also provides access to exclusive show specials and discounts. For more information or to set up a My ToGo Planner, visit www.gieexpoToGo.com.
