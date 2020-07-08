Brought to you by

A tree from the property of historic Cave Hill Cemetery and Arboretum in Louisville will be moved into the Kentucky Exposition Center’s Freedom Hall for in-tree climbing demonstrations at GIE+EXPO. After last year’s success, Climb Trees: Expand Your Horizons, presented by Davey Tree in collaboration with The Women’s Tree Climbing Workshop, and sponsored by STIHL, is back with an expanded lineup for 2020.

As an Active Cemetery, and a Level II Accredited Arboretum through The Morton Arboretum’s ArbNet Program, Cave Hill constantly monitors and cares for their canopy. Each year the cemetery’s team of ISA Certified Arborist and TRAQ (Tree Risk Assessment Qualification) credential holders identifies trees that have died, are in decline, or pose a risk to persons or property. Those identified are then removed and, whenever possible, replaced with healthy young specimens.

“This process allows us to donate a tree that is scheduled to be removed,” said Gwen Mooney, President & CEO of Cave Hill. “Davey graciously helps with the removal and transport process. The tree slated for removal now gets to be used in an educational environment showing best management practices with an emphasis on safety.”

The Kentucky Exposition Center offers a unique opportunity for climbing demonstrations indoors. Freedom Hall’s ceiling height is over 60 feet and stadium-like seating, coupled with a Jumbotron video display, gives spectators an up-close view of the climbers in action.

Eight in-tree demonstrations throughout the day Wednesday-Friday, October 21-23, will cover a wide range of topics, including tie-in points, the use of drones, fundamentals of pruning cuts, and static vs dynamic rigging. These sessions are included with trade show registration.

GIE+EXPO will be held October 21-23 in Louisville, KY. GIE+EXPO is sponsored by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), and Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS).