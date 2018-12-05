Andrew Schroeder of Schroeder’s Outdoor Services LLC in Gibsonburg, OH has been named the winner of Toro’s 2018 GIE+EXPO giveaway. Schroeder picked up his brand new Toro® Z Master® 3000 Series zero-turn mower equipped with the MyRIDE® suspension system from his local Toro dealer, Willie’s Sales and Service in Fremont, OH. Willie’s has specialized in lawn and garden equipment sales and service for over 60 years.

“We already run a lot of Toro mowers, so I was very excited to learn that I had been selected as the prize winner and can add this Z Master to our fleet,” said Schroeder. “I’m really looking forward to putting this new mower to the test in the spring.”

Schroeder’s new Z Master 3000 Series zero-turn mower is powered by a 25 hp Kawasaki® FX 708cc engine, and features Toro’s TURBO FORCE® cutting deck with heat-treated high-strength steel blades and a patented adjustable discharge chute. Additionally, the MyRIDE suspension system offers the operator up to 3.6 inches of travel and is designed to reduce impacts, bumps and vibrations to the operator. The operator can easily adjust the rear shock ride settings to account for their personal ride preferences without the use of tools.

“We’re thrilled that Andrew has taken delivery of his brand new Z Master zero-turn mower,” said Chris Vogtman, Toro senior marketing manager. “All of our products are designed to be there for our customers every step of the way, from start to finish, and the 3000 Series with MyRIDE is no exception. We wish Andrew many productive and comfortable mowing sessions with his new MyRIDE-equipped machine.”

The mower is valued at $10,999. For more information about the Toro Z Master 3000 Series zero-turn mower, visit the Toro website or your local Toro dealer.