Landscapers who visit the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) Booth #7094 at GIE+EXPO and enter to win the council’s equipment trailer giveaway will have $5 donated on their behalf to Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops program.

GreenCare for Troops, located at Booth #584, connects families of active-duty deployed service members with professional lawn, landscape, and snow removal volunteers in all 50 states. Volunteers provide free services to eligible families in their area for the length of the deployment; typically nine to 12 months.

To enter the trailer giveaway and grow PERC’s donation to GreenCare for Troops, landscapers can sign up for The Cut enewsletter in PERC’s booth anytime during the expo hours, or may sign up online in advance of the show. To be eligible to win, contractors must be present in the booth at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, when the drawing takes place.

In addition to the trailer itself, a 16-foot Big Tex Trailer, the winning contractor will take home the following tools and accessories:

• An Exmark Lazer S-Series propane mower.

• A Spartan RTHD 61” propane mower with a 896cc Vanguard engine.

• A Stihl cordless blower.

• A Stihl cordless trimmer.

• A water cooler.

• 25 safety vests.

• 25 pairs of work gloves.

“Propane is an all-American fuel, with the majority of the U.S.’s supply produced on American soil, and with much of the propane industry made up of family-run, small businesses for whom supporting service members and veterans is important,” said Jeremy Wishart, director of off-road business development. “We felt these goals really aligned with Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops program, which is highly regarded in the lawn care community.”

PERC’s booth will also showcase how propane is a domestic fuel that can help landscape contractors support American jobs and businesses. For example, more than 90% of U.S. propane supplies are produced in here the U.S. Propane also helps landscape contractors improve their own communities by reducing emissions and helping to eliminate harmful gasoline and diesel spills.

The booth will feature propane-powered mowers from manufacturers such as John Deere and Bob-Cat. Two Kohler engines and a Briggs and Stratton engine will also be displayed, as well as a propane autogas vehicle.

Additional donations to Project EverGreen can be made here. For more information on commercial propane mowers and other uses of propane in fleets, visit Propane.com.