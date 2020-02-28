Belgard, a leading manufacturer of paver and wall products, is joining the ranks of Sherwin Williams and Pantone by introducing its first-ever Color of the Year. And Belgard is going green, earthy green, with Terrarium. A rejuvenating hue, Terrarium is meant to enhance connections to the natural environment, signifying growth, vitality, and renewal. Accents of Terrarium complement the full range of Belgard colorations and allow landscapers to create a biophilic paradise in client backyards. Biophilia, a term popularized by American biologist Edward O Wilson in the 1980’s, focuses on human’s innate attraction to nature and natural processes.

“We want to stay true to our roots with Belgard’s first-ever Color of the Year. While Pantone’s Classic Blue lends itself to the sky, Terrarium is grounding with a strong connection to earth,” says Joe Raboine, director of residential hardscapes at Belgard. “The biophilic design initiative aims to connect people and nature with built environments and has taken off in outdoor living and design in recent years. Terrarium is guided by these core biophilic elements with a sleek aesthetic that is cozy yet contemporary.”

Landscapers can create a biolphilic sanctuary for clients’ outdoor living spaces by pairing Terrarium-colored pieces, such as textiles and live greenery, with:

Texture: Paver surface and texture add a dimensional aspect to outdoor living design, from a time-worn aesthetic with tumbled or distressed finishes, to an element of sophistication with a smooth or sculpted look.

Paver surface and texture add a dimensional aspect to outdoor living design, from a time-worn aesthetic with tumbled or distressed finishes, to an element of sophistication with a smooth or sculpted look. Scale: Depending on design goals, the shape and size of outdoor design elements — including pavers, fire features, water elements, and planters — can help make outdoor spaces look more inviting, open, and contemporary, and in harmony with the surrounding environment.

In addition, Terrarium’s grassy green hues tie into 2020 outdoor living and design trends, including:

Nature’s Influence on Material Combinations: Natural elements are integrated into design using turf, stone, and contrasting textures, such as smooth porcelain intertwined with the rough finish of gravel.

Natural elements are integrated into design using turf, stone, and contrasting textures, such as smooth porcelain intertwined with the rough finish of gravel. Bridging Living & Working Spaces: As more people work from home, individuals want comfortable spaces to work, live, and relax. Outdoor spaces can create a change in scenery from the well-known home office. Options include retaining walls that double as seating, and fire features that make spaces livable year-round.

As more people work from home, individuals want comfortable spaces to work, live, and relax. Outdoor spaces can create a change in scenery from the well-known home office. Options include retaining walls that double as seating, and fire features that make spaces livable year-round. Warm Tones: Earthy tones are making their way back into outdoor design to create sanctuary spaces. While grays made a splash in residential design and edged out tans and beiges in recent years, 2020 brings a shift back to warmer hues and softer muted colors.

Want tips on hardscape maintenance? Seasoned pro Randy Bianchi, head of the Hardscape Cleaning & Maintenance Division of Bahler Brothers in South Windsor, CT, has completed roughly 775 hardscape maintenance jobs. Get his take on procedures and products in the upcoming Spring edition of Turf. Don’t miss it! Subscribe for free here.

Want to talk with fellow lawn care and landscape professionals about Hardscaping? Join the discussion in the forum at LawnSite.com.