Rain Bird Services has introduced a new online training course designed specifically for individuals with little or no irrigation experience. The non-manufacturer-specific course, “Rain Bird Basics Online,” covers irrigation fundamentals, including irrigation system adjustments, repairs and operation.

“The green industry is facing many challenges today, including a significant lack of skilled, qualified labor,” said Paul Lierheimer, director of Rain Bird’s Contractor Division. “We listened to our customers and developed Rain Bird Basics Online as a result of their feedback. Other courses may start out at a level that’s simply too advanced for people with very little irrigation knowledge. This introductory course is a convenient, economical way to both train those individuals and provide a solid base for future irrigation education.”

Rain Bird Basics Online is a video-based, 12-module course that shows crews performing the most common irrigation system repairs and adjustments in the field. Instructors with a minimum of 20 years of experience demonstrate tasks like evaluating a system, repairing pipe breaks and adjusting sprays and rotors. Demonstrations feature products from top irrigation system manufacturers with no sales pitches for any particular product line or brand. Videos are optimized for mobile viewing, making it easy to watch them on the job site as needed.

In addition to the new Rain Bird Basics online course, Rain Bird Services also offers many other types of training, including free training on Rain Bird products, Irrigation Association certification training, multi-day boot camp training events and even customized, on-site training that’s ideal for medium- and large-sized irrigation contractors, public agencies and irrigation distributors.

“Rain Bird Basics Online is another example of our efforts to provide the industry’s most complete irrigation training solution,” said Robert Pfeil, marketing group manager for Rain Bird Services. “Now, people interested in improving their irrigation knowledge can start out with Rain Bird Basics Online. From there, they could attend our Rain Bird Academy Irrigation Boot Camp classes that provide more hands-on experience in a classroom setting. Next, they can choose to take the Irrigation Association’s Certified Irrigation Technician (CIT) exam that we offer on the last day of our Bootcamps. Our training makes it possible to quickly launch an irrigation career and get right to work.”

Learn more about Rain Bird Basics or any of Rain Bird Services’ many other types of irrigation training, or register for an upcoming course here.

