Yes, it’s World Mosquito Day! And no one is celebrating. Instead, the day marks an international effort to raise awareness of the insect’s status as the world’s deadliest animal. Here in the U.S., a ranking of the Top 50 Cities for Mosquitoes was released today by Terminix, a provider of termite and pest control services and a ServiceMaster company. This year, Los Angeles earns the dubious honor of being the top U.S. city most infested with mosquitoes.

Los Angeles jumped from its number five ranking last year, while Dallas-Fort Worth fell to number two after two years at the top of the list. The remaining spots were followed by Houston, New York and Washington, D.C. in the top five respectively. Not surprisingly, the states of Texas and Florida dominated the list, with six and five cities in the total list of the top 50, respectively.

The Top 50

The ranking was created by compiling mosquito-specific data of services rendered at more than 300 Terminix branches across the country. The rankings represent Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with the highest number of actual services between June 16, 2018 and June 15, 2019. The full list of the top 50 cities is: