The preparations you make now, ahead of a storm, flood, or hurricane, can help you and your clients recover faster and stay safe during clean-up.

“In the rush right before the storm, people sometimes forget to make sure their outdoor power equipment is in order,” said Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI). “They also run out of time as weather is often unpredictable. At all times of the year, it’s important to keep your equipment in working order, have the right fuel on hand, and know where your safety gear is. This is doubly true during storm season.”

OPEI offers the following tips to help plan ahead for storm clean-up: