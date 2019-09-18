Arborjet, a tree and plant health care company, is pleased to announce that it has awarded the 2019 Taking Root Scholarship to this year’s deserving students. Now in its sixth consecutive year, the Arborjet scholarship program offers up to $10,000 in scholarships to high school seniors who plan to pursue full-time studies in Forestry, Plant Sciences, Horticulture, Entomology, or a related major at an accredited two or four-year college.

“We want parents, educators, counselors, and the tree care community to join us in encouraging young students to transform their ingenuity and passion into a career in this important industry,” said Russ Davis, President and COO, Arborjet. “Through Arborjet’s ‘Taking Root’ Scholarship Program, we recognize dedicated students who are already demonstrating achievement in their schools and communities and who plan to lend their skills and talents to grow our industry.”

This year’s scholarship recipients plan to major in forestry, agriculture, and environmental sciences and are matriculating at the following schools: Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Austin State, Colorado College, North Carolina Agriculture & Technical State University, and The University of Tennessee.

Arborjet is committed to providing students the financial support they need to pursue career paths in these industries – and the opportunities are continuing to expand. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts over 10% growth in the arboriculture field between 2016 and 2026. Tree care industry professionals are employed nationwide by private companies, utilities, municipalities, universities, and the federal government.