The inaugural Bayer North American Women in Golf Education event for turf managers, “Welcome to the Club,” will take place September 18-20, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. This year’s event will bring together women from across the United States and Canada to focus on enhancing their careers. Applications are being accepted online until July 1.

The event will be a celebration of community, commonality and growth. The two-day, all expense paid event will take place at the StateView hotel and Lonnie Poole Golf Course on the campus of North Carolina State University, the Bayer research and educational facility in Clayton, NC and at the new headquarters of the Bayer Environmental Science division in Cary, NC.

The agenda will feature leadership and educational sessions, with a mix of agronomics, personal and professional development, as well as networking opportunities with speakers and other attendees during small group break outs and social activities.

“Although women account for a small percentage of the golf and turf industry, the number of women involved in these industries is growing and we’re thrilled to be a part of that growth and sponsor this event,” said Will MacMurdo, head of the Bayer U.S. Turf and Ornamentals Business. “We believe that diversity and inclusion make for a stronger industry, and this event solidifies our commitment to both. Bayer continues to look for opportunities to grow leaders in the industry through this event and others, like Green Start Academy.”

The event is open to superintendents, assistant superintendents and other women in golf course maintenance roles across the U.S. and Canada. Space for this year’s event is limited to 50 attendees that will be announced the first week of August. Those who want to attend must be 18 year of age or older.

Click here for more information on the inaugural North American Women in Golf Education event, Welcome to the Club.

