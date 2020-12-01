The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) is offering its own Cyber Week special. Shoppers can save 20% on purchases at the NALP Bookstore through this Friday, December 4. Featured publications of the Bookstore include:

• T urfgrass Problems: Picture Clues and Management Options. This pocket-sized guide is reasonably priced, full color, and perfect for gift giving or as a handy reference tool. It’s loaded with more than 130 color photos of problems that affect cool-season turfgrasses (which include creeping and colonial bentgrasses, Kentucky and annual bluegrasses, fine-leaf and tall fescues, and perennial ryegrasses). The compact, spiral-bound guide covers four types of problems: abiotic problems, diseases, insects, and weeds, and each description includes photos and nonchemical management strategies. (Abiotic problems are caused by “nonliving” factors, such as weather, poor soil structure, or improper nutrient levels.) Each problem discussion includes photos, a complete description of the problem’s appearance and the conditions under which it tends to occur, and nonchemical management strategies. Color-coded tabs on each page help readers flip to a particular chapter quickly. If the problem cannot be identified from the photos and descriptions in the guide, a chapter on scouting and sampling procedures will help readers take further action.

• Technical Tips. This full color book provides guidance on topics including plants, trees, turf, weed and insect control, and more. Published last year, it includes 467 full color pages in a spiral bound format.

•NALP Training Manuals. Popularly used as study materials for certification exams, these manuals are a valuable resource. Each manual comes with an access code for 20+ online training videos! Available in both English and Spanish versions, titles include: Training Manual for Installation Technicians; Training Manual for Irrigation Technicians; and Training Manual for Maintenance Technicians. Seven business training manuals are also available in topics such as Marketing & Sales Management and Strategic Planning.

To take advantage of the NALP Cyber Week sale, use code CYBER20 at the NALP Bookstore.