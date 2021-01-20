With President Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Department of the Interior today announced key members of agency leadership who will address the four intersecting challenges of our time: COVID-19, economic recovery, racial equity, and climate change.

“With today’s announcement, President Biden is delivering on his commitment to build teams that exude talent and experience, and look like America,” said Jennifer Van der Heide, incoming Chief of Staff. “ Additional members of the Biden-Harris appointee team will be named in the days and weeks to come.

The incoming Interior leadership team possesses a broad range of expertise and perspectives — representing decades of experience in federal, state, and tribal governments; academia; and non-profit and advocacy organizations. As part of the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to the highest ethical standards, all appointees received an initial ethics training today following their swearing-in.

The leadership team is listed here in alphabetical order along with their new role:

Robert Anderson, Principal Deputy Solicitor

Travis Annatoyn, Deputy Solicitor for Energy and Mineral Resources

Ann Marie Bledsoe Downes, Deputy Solicitor for Indian Affairs

Tyler Cherry, Press Secretary

Laura Daniel Davis, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary – Land and Minerals Management

Shannon Estenoz, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary – Fish and Wildlife and Parks

Morgan Gray, Deputy Director of Congressional Affairs – Senate

Ruchi Jain, Deputy Solicitor for General Law

Kate Kelly, Deputy Chief of Staff – Policy

Marissa Knodel, Advisor, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management

Shantha Ready-Alonso, Director for Intergovernmental and External Affairs

Paniz Rezaeerod, Deputy Director of Congressional Affairs – House

Melissa Schwartz, Communications Director

Janea Scott, Counselor to the Secretary

Rachael Taylor, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary – Policy, Management and Budget

Maggie Thompson, White House Liaison

Maria (Camille) Touton, Deputy Commissioner, Bureau of Reclamation

Tanya Trujillo, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary – Water and Science

Jennifer Van der Heide, Chief of Staff

Andrew Wallace, Director of Congressional Affairs

Martha Williams, Principal Deputy Director, Fish and Wildlife Service

Capitol Photo Credit: Department of the Interior, Tami Heilemann