Is there a public space project in your community that needs funding and equipment? In the spirit of Together We Do More, Kubota has launched a new Hometown Proud grant program that is open to all 50 states. Community leaders—specifically municipalities and nonprofits—across the country are asked to submit their project (think public parks, sports fields, community gardens, etc.) for a chance at $100,000 and use of Kubota equipment to bring their local revitalization project to life.

The application process is open now through April 27, 2021. Five finalists will be selected and put to public vote in May; the community project with the highest combined score from points and votes will be awarded the grant this summer. Visit KubotaHometownProud.com to enter.