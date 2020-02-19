Just when you can’t take Winter any longer, along comes the Flower & Garden Shows circuit. There’s no better antidote to cold, gray weather than a day or two spent immersing yourself in the sights and sounds of Spring while checking out top garden design trends, new plant introductions, and innovative green ideas. Here’s a round up of some events across the U.S. that will help get you psyched and ready for the upcoming season:
NORTHWEST FLOWER & GARDEN FESTIVAL
Washington State Convention Center, Seattle, WA
February 26 – March 1
A Northwest gardening tradition for over 30 years and the second-largest garden festival in the U.S, NFGF continues to expand with more gardening nonprofits, local nurseries, and community resources. Gardening celebrity speakers include Ciscoe Morris, author Lisa Steele, and naturalist David Mizejewski, and YouTube Garden Answer’s Laura LeBoutillier. Two-time “Best in Show” winner, Christianson’s Nursery, will return to the display garden stage, while vendors like Swanson’s Nursery, Lee Valley Tools, and Bob Bowling Rustics will headline the marketplace. Fleurs de Villes, famed creators of bespoke flower events, will showcase floral mannequins designed in partnership with the city’s top florists.
MINNEAPOLIS HOME + GARDEN SHOW
Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis, MN
February 26 – March 1
This Show has 600+ booths to explore and several unique feature displays to enjoy such as: the “Forever Home” Idea Home; Deck Wars sponsored by TimberTech; the Backyard Lounge sponsored by Plants and Things USA and Landscapes Plus; Project Playhouse; He Shed, She Shed; the Garden + Home Stage sponsored by the Minnesota State Horticultural Society and Sculpted Earth; and more. Seven of the most talented landscapers from all over Minnesota will showcase their expertise with “Gardens Through the Decades” as their inspiration. Mike Rowe, creator and host of “Dirty Jobs” will be at the Show on Saturday, February 29.
THE PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW
Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, PA
February 29 – March 8
The nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event features displays by the world’s premier floral and landscape designers. This year’s “Riviera Holiday” theme will highlight five new designers including James and Helen Basson of Scape Design, and Laurélie de la Salle of Laurélie Paysages, both from Nice, France, and will feature an enormous variety of Mediterranean plants.
The 2020 Show will provide visitors with an all new interactive experience at the “PHS Grow It! Center,” featuring garden trends, chats with experts, and hands-on learning sessions. Mobile “Pop Up” moments throughout the show will illustrate how some of the Show’s displays are brought to life including how to make jewelry from materials found in nature and how to grow your own show-worthy plants. The Bloomin’ Brunch is also a new event held daily for foodies and horticulture lovers.
BOSTON FLOWER & GARDEN SHOW
Seaport World Trade Center, Boston, MA
March 11 – 15
Garden Party: Celebrating Friends & Family will be the theme of the 2020 Show. Colorful life-sized gardens and vibrant floral designs will decorate this Garden Party by incorporating the newest horticultural elements, examples of healthy food gardening, entertainment tips as well as ideas for adopting sustainable gardening practices and air-cleansing indoor plants. Special guests and new features focus on trendy indoor and small space gardening for city dwellers, including container gardening, homesteading hobbies, and family and pet-friendly outdoor spaces.
FESTIVAL OF FLOWERS
Providence Hospital Campus, Mobile, AL
March 26 – 29
Recognized for over a decade as a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society, the 27th annual Festival of Flowers, sponsored by Wells Fargo, features over eight acres of outdoor exhibits. This year will showcase gardens of Japanese influence designed by Dale Speetjens of Shipshape Urban Farms.
SAN FRAN – NOR CAL FLOWER & GARDEN SHOW
Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA
April 2 – 5
Started in 1985 as a fundraiser for the San Francisco Friends of Recreation and Parks, the Show was originally held at Fort Mason and was named the San Francisco Landscape Garden Show. Without a suitable facility in the Bay Area for the 2020 Show, the next San Francisco Flower & Garden Show will be held in 2021. This new event, produced by Cal State Enterprise, is for garden enthusiasts from all over the State.
