Just when you can’t take Winter any longer, along comes the Flower & Garden Shows circuit. There’s no better antidote to cold, gray weather than a day or two spent immersing yourself in the sights and sounds of Spring while checking out top garden design trends, new plant introductions, and innovative green ideas. Here’s a round up of some events across the U.S. that will help get you psyched and ready for the upcoming season:

NORTHWEST FLOWER & GARDEN FESTIVAL

Washington State Convention Center, Seattle, WA

February 26 – March 1

A Northwest gardening tradition for over 30 years and the second-largest garden festival in the U.S, NFGF continues to expand with more gardening nonprofits, local nurseries, and community resources. Gardening celebrity speakers include Ciscoe Morris, author Lisa Steele, and naturalist David Mizejewski, and YouTube Garden Answer’s Laura LeBoutillier. Two-time “Best in Show” winner, Christianson’s Nursery, will return to the display garden stage, while vendors like Swanson’s Nursery, Lee Valley Tools, and Bob Bowling Rustics will headline the marketplace. Fleurs de Villes, famed creators of bespoke flower events, will showcase floral mannequins designed in partnership with the city’s top florists.

MINNEAPOLIS HOME + GARDEN SHOW

Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis, MN

February 26 – March 1

This Show has 600+ booths to explore and several unique feature displays to enjoy such as: the “Forever Home” Idea Home; Deck Wars sponsored by TimberTech; the Backyard Lounge sponsored by Plants and Things USA and Landscapes Plus; Project Playhouse; He Shed, She Shed; the Garden + Home Stage sponsored by the Minnesota State Horticultural Society and Sculpted Earth; and more. Seven of the most talented landscapers from all over Minnesota will showcase their expertise with “Gardens Through the Decades” as their inspiration. Mike Rowe, creator and host of “Dirty Jobs” will be at the Show on Saturday, February 29.

THE PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, PA

February 29 – March 8

The nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event features displays by the world’s premier floral and landscape designers. This year’s “Riviera Holiday” theme will highlight five new designers including James and Helen Basson of Scape Design, and Laurélie de la Salle of Laurélie Paysages, both from Nice, France, and will feature an enormous variety of Mediterranean plants.