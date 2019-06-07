Most bosses would be less than pleased with an employee who hangs out at the zoo in a lawn chair all day, posting on social media. But that’s exactly what the higher-ups at Husqvarna are looking for in their new summer employees.

As part of Husqvarna’s Smartest Summer Job campaign, the company will select two college students to serve as Managers of Chilling to showcase how easy it is to get a perfectly mowed lawn with its Automower® robotic lawn mower. For $15 an hour, these students will sit in a lawn chair at Zoo Miami and watch the robotic mower do all the work to keep the zoo’s lawns perfectly trimmed. They’ll also act as brand representatives and engage with passersby and on social media to share the key benefits of Automower, such as a better lawn and more free time.

“For Smartest Summer Job, we are looking for candidates who know how to work smarter, not harder,” says Michelle Sordi, Senior Director of Marketing for Husqvarna North America. “Automower is already keeping more than 1.5 million lawns around the world perfectly mowed at all times, and we’re excited to show people exactly what it can do. We’re offering candidates the chance to become experts in robotics so they can share this message while they hang out with Automower.”

The Managers of Chilling will be responsible for supervising the Automower for 10 days, documenting its progress via their personal social media channels and Husqvarna’s social media channels. Smartest Summer Job will run from July 15 to July 24, 2019, which includes travel days to and from Zoo Miami…

