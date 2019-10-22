At the GIE+EXPO last week, The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) announced the results of its in-booth trailer giveaway sweepstakes. After tallying number of entries, PERC donated $5,000 to Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops program. (For each contractor who entered the sweepstakes, PERC donated $5 to the GreenCare for Troops program.)

PERC also presented the winner, Jim Langendorf of Springboro, OH-based Olympic Lawns, with a 16-foot Big Tex Trailer. Langendorf also took home an Exmark Lazer S-Series propane mower, a Spartan RTHD 61” propane mower, a Stihl cordless blower and cordless trimmer, a water cooler, and 25 safety vests and pairs of work gloves.

GreenCare for Troops connects families of active-duty deployed service members with professional lawn, landscape, and snow removal volunteers in all 50 states. Volunteers provide free services to eligible families in their area for the length of their deployment, typically nine to 12 months.

“PERC is proud to support GreenCare for Troops, an organization that assists American service members and their families during deployment.” said Jeremy Wishart, PERC director of off-road business development. “We were excited to see how many lawn and landscape industry professionals participated in growing our donation to GreenCare for Troops. To reflect that spirit, we are rounding up PERC’s total donation to $5,000.”

Additional donations to Project EverGreen can also be made online at ProjectEverGreen.org/Donate. For more information on using propane for landscaping, visit Propane.com/For-My-Business/Landscape-and-Turf-Management.