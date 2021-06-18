Military families face many challenges when a loved one is deployed. Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops was founded to ease the burden on the families of deployed military personnel by providing complimentary lawn and landscape services during the length of deployment.

The nationwide program recognizes June 20-26, 2021, as National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week, and issues a call for volunteers to register to help meet the growing number of military families requesting services. It also hopes to raise awareness with military families, and encourages eligible personnel to register to receive services.

GreenCare for Troops marks its 15th year in 2021 and has provided an estimated $10 million in donated lawn and landscape services and peace of mind to thousands of military families in need across the country.

“GreenCare for Troops is more than a program that checks a box and takes care of a necessary service, it has become a transformative experience for both volunteers and recipients,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “Not only do our volunteers provide a valued service that relieves a burden for military families, but they are also sustaining a healthy, safe lawn and yard for kids to play and families to unwind in at the end of a stressful day.”

Here’s a glimpse of why GreenCare for Troops is so important to military families:

“Thank you for caring for the troops and their families. There are no words to say how much of a weight is lifted off our shoulders not having to worry about lawn care and being able to focus on my family.” – Emily S., military spouse and GreenCare for Troops service recipient.

Nufarm is the title partner for GreenCare for Troops. Platinum partners include The Toro Company and SiteOne Landscape Supply. Arborjet | Ecologel Solutions is a silver partner.

Project EverGreen also offers a SnowCare for Troops program (sponsored by BOSS) that provides complimentary snow and ice removal services for families of deployed military personnel. The national awareness week for SnowCare for Troops will be recognized January 23-29, 2022.