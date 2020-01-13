Green & Growin’, the annual green industry education conference and trade show presented by North Carolina Nursery & Landscape Association, will be held Jan. 27-31, 2020. Three days of educational conferences will take place at the Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons and the following two-day trade show will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum NC. The show is a staple for green industry professionals seeking both certification credits and business promotion in one event.

Two keynote speakers will be featured. Steve Troxler, North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture, will discuss the state of the green industry. Troxler worked to include nursery crops in the Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Act, which earmarked $240 million in relief funds for agricultural businesses adversely impacted by Hurricane Florence and/or Hurricane Michael. Tony Avent of Plant Delights Nursery and Juniper Level Botanic Garden, will talk about his life’s work of plant exploration. Avent established a not-for-profit 28-acre research, education, and display garden with more than 26,000 taxa, including an array of unusual specimen plants.

The education conference provides over 100 hours of training, specialty seminars, and workshops taught by over 60 industry experts. Attendees can earn continuing education credits (CEUs) toward state and national accreditations and licensure in eight disciplines, including landscape, irrigation, pesticide, arboriculture, and forestry.

At the Marketplace trade show, nearly 400 exhibitors from across the US and Canada will showcase a broad range of plant materials, tools, equipment, and landscape supplies. New this year, the Green & Growin’ Marketplace kicks-off with a reception Wednesday, Jan 29 from 5 – 7 PM. to preview the show. An additional after hours event will be held Thursday evening from 4:30 – 6:30 PM.