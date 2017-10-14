As if the news on plant benefits couldn’t get any better, a new study from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that vegetation around schools cuts down on air pollution and boosts memory and attention.

The results of the study revealed children who went to schools surrounded by more vegetation showed more progress in working memory and attention over the course of a year.

The plant life soaked up the carbon around the schools, reduced city noise and stress and increased opportunities for exercise.

The study concludes that green spaces can be an important factor in designing future school environments.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in September 2015.