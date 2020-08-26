Arborjet has awarded its 2020 Taking Root Scholarships to three deserving students with plans to study forestry and related subjects. Now in its seventh consecutive year, the program offers up to $10,000 in scholarships to students who plan to pursue full- time studies in forestry, plant sciences, horticulture, entomology or a related major at an accredited two-or four-year college.

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Brianna Moser will be awarded $5,000 to major in forest health at SUNY-ESF Ranger School, located in the northwestern Adirondack Mountains, the only college in the U.S. that offers an undergraduate major in forest health. She plans on participating in the school’s American Chestnut Restoration project, and to pursue a career in forest pathology. She hopes to work for the U.S. Forest Service to help survey forests for pests and disease, and to develop treatments to curb or eliminate tree pests and diseases – directly in alignment with Arborjet’s mission.

will be awarded $5,000 to major in forest health at SUNY-ESF Ranger School, located in the northwestern Adirondack Mountains, the only college in the U.S. that offers an undergraduate major in forest health. She plans on participating in the school’s American Chestnut Restoration project, and to pursue a career in forest pathology. She hopes to work for the U.S. Forest Service to help survey forests for pests and disease, and to develop treatments to curb or eliminate tree pests and diseases – directly in alignment with Arborjet’s mission. Sofia Maass will receive $3,000 to study Environmental Science/Biology in the Honors Program at Allegheny College. She volunteered at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, at The University of Texas at Austin, where she developed a strong interest in entomology and the relationship between insects and their host plants. For her Senior Project, she created a field guide of arthropods and was the first person to photograph a type of tortoise beetle and larvae (Cassida relicta) in her county. Through this discovery, she’s been able to make professional contacts at the Smithsonian and Texas A&M.

will receive $3,000 to study Environmental Science/Biology in the Honors Program at Allegheny College. She volunteered at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, at The University of Texas at Austin, where she developed a strong interest in entomology and the relationship between insects and their host plants. For her Senior Project, she created a field guide of arthropods and was the first person to photograph a type of tortoise beetle and larvae (Cassida relicta) in her county. Through this discovery, she’s been able to make professional contacts at the Smithsonian and Texas A&M. Joseph Hider will be awarded $2,000 to begin his studies as a Forestry major at Montana State University. He plans to pursue a career with the National Park Service, hoping “to preserve the country’s national resources and make them accessible for all citizens.”

“We want parents, educators, counselors and the tree care community to join us in encouraging young students to transform their ingenuity and passion into a career in this important industry,” said Russ Davis, President and CEO, Arborjet. “Through this scholarship program, we recognize dedicated students whose philosophy aligns with our company’s mission to help save trees and preserve urban forests. This year’s winners have demonstrated achievement in their schools and want to lend their skills and talents to help grow our industry, which we truly value.”

Recipients for the scholarship program must be graduating U.S. high school seniors planning to major in forestry or a related major for the entire academic year at an accredited two-or four-year college or university. More information on this year’s recipients and the scholarship is available here.