Honda Engines expanded its future of electrics at the 2021 World of Concrete trade show with the launch of the Honda eGX. The advanced electrified power unit is the company’s first lithium-ion battery-powered motor designed to be incorporated into original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM) power equipment products for indoor and outdoor use.

Honda Engines offers a complete line of small, general-purpose engines for industrial, commercial, rental industry, and consumer applications. The new Honda eGX is the world’s first Honda GX-quality commercial motor that can be interchanged with a Honda GX internal combustion engine on selected outdoor power equipment.

Honda designed its new Honda eGX motor for OEMs in the heavy-duty industry who want to provide battery-powered options to their customers. Honda engineering and testing, coupled with quality manufacturing and system integration, give OEMs easy entry to the battery-powered market without investing in the engineering and funding required to develop their own motors.

The new Honda eGX was also designed to meet the needs of power equipment owners and equipment operators.

The new battery-powered Honda eGX motor was engineered to closely meet the rugged, durable performance output of the venerable Honda GX100 and Honda GX120 engines, with reduced vibration and noise and no need for fuel, oil, or AC power. The new motor has a comparable shaft, mounting position and footprint as the Honda GX100 and Honda GX120 models with internal combustion engines. Further, the dimensions of the Honda eGX and the Honda GX100 and Honda GX120 are comparable, allowing the Honda eGX to be conveniently and easily mounted into OEM rammers and vibratory plate compactors (as well as other applications) designed to house either of the Honda GX engines. In short, the new Honda eGX is an ideal battery powered option for existing or new applications in the 100 cc to 120 cc displacement category.

Taking Outdoor Power Equipment Inside

The sealed Honda eGX motor and battery pack are dust and water resistant, making them practical for use in harsh, heavy duty environments. For equipment owners, the electric motor and battery pack provide greater versatility, allowing what had been solely outdoor power equipment to be used inside. The Honda advanced electrified power unit allows for expanded work hours and eliminates costly routine servicing needs and downtime for repairs of internal combustion engine products. The Honda eGX also provides zero emissions and reduced operator fatigue.

Finally, the quiet, simple operation makes the Honda eGX easy, convenient and comfortable for equipment operators. The electric motor is quiet and smooth. The user can turn the motor on and off with a simple switch, while color-coded lights indicate on/off power status (green), battery life status (orange) and trouble status (red). Each battery pack is topped with an easy grip holder, giving the user quick access to a secure grip when handling and swapping batteries to and from the charger.

“The Honda Vision for 2030 encompasses creating and ensuring the joys of helping people make their lives better. The new Honda eGX is aligned with this vision, representing the Honda R&D strategy to balance technological innovation, performance and environmental sustainability in Honda products and operations,” said William Walton, Vice President, Honda Power Equipment. “Today’s environment is shifting supply and demand toward zero emission products. But reducing operational greenhouse gas emissions is only part of the picture: battery powered power products must meet rugged performance standards required by owners while making the equipment easier for operators to use. With this new, advanced electrified power unit, Honda is supporting OEMs in commercial markets in their efforts to meet increasingly stringent regulatory standards while expanding their portfolios with strategic developments such as developing more battery powered products; enhancing service offerings; and expansion, collaboration and partnerships with customers and suppliers.”

Battery: Thermal Stability and Available Materials

The new Honda eGX is powered by a lithium ion (Li-ion) battery. The battery, assembled in series and parallel, emits no greenhouse gases, providing power for use indoors, outdoors, and in enclosed spaces, while the quiet motor lets the operator work for extended periods, and at night or near residential areas. Charged and discharged batteries can be interchanged rapidly, and the Honda quick charger (<1 hour/80 percent charge) provides maximum operating time and productivity.

Because the Honda eGX can sustain a wide range of temperature conditions, it can be used in virtually all seasons. The motor can be optimally operated at temperatures ranging from -15 to 40◦ C (5 to 104◦ F) and optimally stored at -5 to 30◦ C (23 to 86◦ F). The battery can be optimally charged from 5 to 30◦ C (41 to 86◦ F).

The Honda eGX is on display at the Honda Engines booth #W2703 in the West Hall at the 2021 World of Concrete. You can also learn more here.