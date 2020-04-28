The Husqvarna Review Sweepstakes is open for entries now until July 5, 2020. You can enter for a chance to win a prize pack of Husqvarna battery equipment (no purchase is necessary to enter or to win). Whether you’re a professional landscaper, a homeowner, or rancher, the thoughts and feedback of customers is crucial to Husqvarna’s ongoing innovation. So, the company invites lawn care and landscape professionals to share a review of your Husqvarna equipment and be entered for a chance to expand your equipment arsenal with the company’s latest battery equipment.

Follow the link below and submit a review on your Husqvarna product. You’ll be asked to select the specific product that you’d like to review. You can search by category (e.g., chainsaw, commercial walk mowers, edgers, hedge trimmers) to find the product you have in mind. Before submitting the review, be sure to mark the “Your review is part of the Husqvarna Reviews Sweepstakes” tick box or the review will not be entered into the sweepstakes. Go to Husqvarna Review Sweepstakes page.

The Sweepstakes began on April 15, 2020 at 7:00 am EST

Sweepstakes ends on July 5, 2020 at 11:59 pm EST

Eligibility requirements: Must be a legal resident of United States. Must be at least the age of majority for your state of residence. *See official rules for details, found at the link above.

