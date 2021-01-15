Project EverGreen Announces 2021 Officers & Board Project EverGreen announces the appointment of its 2020-2021 officers and board of directors. Joe Shooner of Focal Point Communications returns as president of the national non-profit. Joining him are Kevin Laycock of SiteOne Landscape Supply as vice president/president-elect and Fred Haskett of The Harvest Group as secretary/treasurer. The 2020-2021 Board of Directors includes: Beth Berry, Real Green Systems; Scott A. Bills, CSFM, Sports Field Solutions, LLC; Cayla Chamberlin, Rocket Community Fund; Tim Demerath, PBI-Gordon; George Furrer, United Turf Alliance, LLC; Boyd Montgomery, The Toro Company; Blaine Pinkerton, Nufarm; Linda Satter, Sipcam-Agro; Takisha Truss, Bayer Crop Science, Environmental Health; Alan White, Turf Systems, Inc.; and Ashley Williams, TKXS. Project EverGreen is a national non-profit committed to bringing people together to make a difference in how yards, parks, and communities create a greener, healthier, cooler Earth. Key programs include GreenCare for Communities and GreenCare and SnowCare for Troops.™

Scag Power Equipment Names 2020 Distributor of the Year

Midwest Equipment and Supply Company (MWE) of Evansville, IN, has been chosen as the Scag 2020 Distributor of the Year. According to Chris Frame, President of Scag Power Equipment, “The Midwest Equipment team has continued their history of outstanding work in support of the Scag product and brand. Despite the challenges presented by the circumstances of this past year, MWE has not only maintained their effort and focus, but has taken their dealer education and promotional initiatives to new levels.” Midwest Equipment & Supply Co., Inc., traces its roots back to 1951, and is now a premier wholesale supplier to outdoor power equipment retailers in the states of Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, & Missouri.

Albaugh Acquires Prime Source Turf and Ornamental Business

Albaugh LLC, a manufacturer of crop protection and specialty products, has acquired Prime Source from Excelsior Equity. “Prime Source has been an exceptional player in the turf and ornamental market, with a remarkable passion for service and providing solutions to their customers,” said Spencer Vance, President of Albaugh North America. “Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Albaugh LLC, one where we will be able to build upon this legacy by expanding our presence in the T&O market with a focus on tailored customer solutions that improve profitability, flexibility, and are more convenient to use than the leading brands.” Albaugh LLC is a 40-year-old family-owned business.

Davey Tree Announces Promotions

The Davey Tree Expert Company has promoted Geoff Cowan to vice president, North Central operations, Residential/Commercial (R/C) services. In his new role, Cowan will assume increased responsibility for the implementation of North Central R/C Operating Group’s safety, sales, marketing, and client experience objectives. Cowan started with Davey in 1983 as a tree care trainee in the West Cleveland R/C office. He is an International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborist® and a multi-year recipient of Davey’s Outstanding Manager award.

Davey has also promoted of Jeff Crites to vice president, Commercial Tree Care Operations. In his new role, Crites will assume responsibility for the continued growth of commercially focused tree care operations, including all safety, sales, marketing, personnel, and equipment related matters. Crites joined Davey in 1986 as lawn care technician out of the Akron Residential/Commercial (R/C) office. Crites is an International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborist® and received the Outstanding Manager Award in 2013.

Brilar Announces Promotions

Brian Calkins of Livonia, MI, and Jeff Theis of Oak Park, MI, have been promoted from Senior Operations Managers to Branch Managers at their respective locations. Other promotions include: Robert McCurdy has been promoted from Branch Manager to Regional Operations Director for the Michigan Region. Jason Pease has been promoted from Director of Safety to Regional Operations Director for the Midwest Region. Finally, Matt Gerich has been promoted from Account Manager to Director of Safety & Training. Brilar is a team of over two-hundred passionate professionals, working together to make property managers’ lives easier through landscape and snow maintenance solutions. Brilar currently has branch offices across the Midwest and Great Lakes, and services sites across the U.S. with its extensive Service Partner network.