The employee-owners of PBI-Gordon announced today that Jim Canning has joined the company as a sales representative. Based in Elgin, IL, Canning is responsible for PBI-Gordon product sales to golf course and turfgrass management customers in the Chicagoland.

Most recently, Canning was the head golf course superintendent at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville, IL, a position he held since 2009. While there, he helped the private, 27-hole club achieve Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Golf Course status. Prior to that, he held head and assistant superintendent positions at clubs in Illinois and New York.

Canning holds a Bachelor of Science in Horticulture and Turf Management from Rutgers University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Purdue University. He is currently the treasurer/secretary of the Midwest Association of Golf Course Superintendents, and is a member of the Chicago Association of Golf Course Superintendents, the United States Golf Association, and the Illinois Turf Grass Association.

“Jim Canning’s connections and experience in working in Chicagoland, coupled with his deep understanding of the area’s agronomic issues, will be a tremendous asset to our customers,” said Neil Cleveland, vice president and general manager of PBI-Gordon.

With a full line of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, growth regulators and other products, PBI-Gordon Corporation is a national leader in the professional turf and ornamental management industry. Based in the Kansas City metro area, PBI-Gordon has been in business since 1947, and is 100 percent employee-owned.