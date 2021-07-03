On Sunday July 4th, Tractor Supply stores will honor the men and women of the Armed Forces with a biannual 15% discount to all active military, veterans, and dependents. “As the country celebrates Independence Day, Tractor Supply is honored to celebrate our service members who work vigorously to defend and protect our freedoms,” said Colin Yankee, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tractor Supply and former U.S. Army Captain.

Additionally, the Company donated $100,000 to the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC), including awarding $1,000 gift cards to 50 military veterans nationwide to support their agriculture businesses and $50,000 from the Tractor Supply Company Foundation to support additional programming and Fellowship Fund grants. In the last four years, Tractor Supply has donated a total of $250,000 in gift cards and monetary funds, assisting more than 200 farmer veterans. This year’s 50 gift-card recipients were selected based on need to support their agriculture projects and businesses and represented four branches of the military across 29 states. The supplementary $50,000 donation from the Tractor Supply Company Foundation will provide grants to seven additional farmer veterans and support FVC’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to support the journey toward racial equity in agriculture.

FVC is a national nonprofit organization that assists more than 30,000 active duty and veteran members of the Armed Forces embarking on careers in agriculture. The organization provides education, resources and small grants to help military members launch their own farming operations or find meaningful employment in the agricultural industry. Since 2011, FVC has awarded over 700 Fellowship grants totaling $3.5 in equipment to veteran farmers and ranchers in their beginning years. For the full list of 2021 grant awardees, visit farmvetco.org/2021-ff-recipients.