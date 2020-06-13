Military families face many challenges when a loved one is deployed. Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops was founded to ease the burden on the families of deployed military personnel by providing the gift of healthy, healing lawns and landscapes for military families to find solace. These complimentary services are provided by professional volunteers for the length of deployment.

The nationwide program recognizes June 14-20, 2020 as National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week and issues a call for volunteers to register to help meet the growing number of military families requesting services. It also hopes to raise awareness with military families, and encourages eligible personnel to register to receive services.

GreenCare for Troops marks its 14th year in 2020 and has seen more than 11,000 military families register to receive an estimated $8 million in donated lawn care and landscape services from more than 7,000 green industry professionals.

The program recently expanded its outreach by servicing frontline health care professionals during the COVID-19 crisis under the GreenCare for Troops Cares for Our Health Care Heroes initiative.

“GreenCare for Troops is more than a program that checks a box and takes care of a necessary service, it has become a transformative experience for both volunteers and recipients,” says Cindy Code, Executive Director of Project EverGreen. “Not only do our volunteers provide a valued service and relieves a burden, but they are also allowing military families to benefit from two powerful forces — their families and nature.”

GreenCare for Troops Impact

“Thank you for caring for the troops and their families. There are no words to say how much of a weight is lifted off our shoulders not having to worry about lawn care and being able to focus on my family.” – Emily S., military spouse and GreenCare for Troops service recipient.

“GreenCare for Troops takes strain off the family at home while giving a deployed soldier one less thing to worry about. With the COVID-19 initiative to include healthcare workers, GreenCare for Troops is helping our heroes closer to home, too. We’re proud to support this program,” says Sean Casey, vice president turf & ornamental sales for Nufarm, the title sponsor of the initiative.

Nufarm is the presenting partner for GreenCare for Troops. Platinum partners include The Toro Company, and SiteOne Landscape Supply. Gold Partner Ecologel Solutions, and Silver Partner the Propane Education & Research Council for their support.

Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, Project EverGreen is a national non-profit committed to bringing people together to make a difference in how our yards, parks and communities create a greener, healthier, cooler Earth. Project EverGreen also offers a SnowCare for Troops program that provides complimentary snow and ice removal services for families of deployed military personnel.

