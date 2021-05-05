Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. Engines Division is launching two rigorously tested, Ethanol-free, fuel products specifically optimized for Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) applications. The introduction of these two additions to Kawasaki’s Signature Series family of products includes KTECH Blend Pre-Mixed 2-Cycle Fuel + Oil and KTECH Ethanol-Free 4-Cycle Fuel.

The KTECH Pre-Mixed 2-Cycle Fuel + Oil product is engineered to avoid the inherent issues attached to pump fuel that is formulated for the transportation industry. It is available in quart, one and five gallon cans, as well as 54-gallon drums.

This new entry in the KTECH product line provides easy starts, lower maintenance, and takes all the guesswork out of the oil and fuel mix for two-cycle equipment. Because of OPE’s high sensitivity to fuel, and with the inevitability of wide-ranging applications, pump gas has never truly provided the level of consistency required by users. This is primarily the result of the fuel production process, which varies by state and region. It’s compounded by the need to meet minimum standards that don’t prioritize OPE usage.

Kawasaki’s KTECH development and engineering teams have focused on delivering a stable mixture that will last two years in a tank and five years in a sealed container. Formulated specifically for small engines, it employs 93 Octane ethanol and the highest quality 100 percent synthetic blend FD Certified oil. The premix offers better starting and more efficient operating characteristics.

Tests conducted during the development procedure yielded results that indicate the superiority of the KTECH product in numerous attribute categories, including engine cleanliness, carbon build-up, port blockage, and ring wear.

By addressing industry issues such as corrosion and poor detergency, this fuel-oil pre-mix offers the solution for easy start and run applications at sea level or higher altitude, in cold, dry, humid, or hot weather, and after sitting for up to a several years. It will work with equal efficacy in lower RPM blowers and in higher RPM chainsaws.

The new unleaded KTECH Ethanol-Free 4-Cycle Fuel is formulated for long life durability of 4-cycle small engines, and 2-cycle when mixed with oil to engine manufacturer specifications. Kawasaki used only the finest quality components in developing this new fuel so it can aid in reducing costly repairs, equipment downtime, and user aggravation. Like the 2-cycle pre-mix product, the 4-cycle fuel earned 93 Minimum Octane Rating via the (R+M)/2 Method.

According to Kawasaki, KTECH 4-Cycle Fuel passes warranty requirements for all manufacturers of 4-cycle and 2-cycle (when mixed with 2-cycle oil to manufacturer specifications) engines.

An added benefit to these new offerings from Kawasaki’s KTECH is the relative actual size of their one-gallon containers—Kawasaki’s measures a full 128 oz capacity while many others now market one-gallon containers that have only 110 oz of liquid. Like the other fuel, this one is also available in one quart and five-gallon cans as well as a 54-gallon drum.

Grand Rapids, MI-based Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,500 independent dealers throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, select countries in Central and South America, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

Want to share equipment ideas with fellow lawn care and landscape professionals? Join the discussions in the Equipment Forum at LawnSite.com.