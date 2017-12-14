Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.
TruGreen Ranks 10th on List of Happiest Companies in America in 2018
TruGreen has announced it was ranked 10th on the eighth annual CareerBliss 50 Happiest Companies in America for 2018 list. CareerBliss selects award recipients based on thousands of independent employee surveys from companies around the United States. Participants rated their employers on ten key factors, including relationship with management, workplace environment, compensation, satisfaction with job function and growth opportunities. Ultimately, this award recognizes the top companies from around the nation that are succeeding in building a happier culture and positive work environment for their employees. TruGreen is also ramping up efforts to recruit and hire more than 15,000 employees nationwide in the coming year.
Bayer Appoints Burgess Perry to Head of Marketing for Environmental Science North America
Environmental Science, a business unit of the Crop Science division of Bayer, announced that Burgess Perry has been named Head of Marketing for Environmental Science North America. In this role, Perry is responsible for leading the marketing initiatives of the business unit for the United States and Canada, focusing primarily on the needs of customers in the markets it serves, including: Turf & Ornamentals, Vegetation Management, Professional Pest Management and Vector Control. Most recently, Perry served as Director of Marketing Excellence for Crop Protection and Seeds in North America.
Davey Tree Promotes Larry Events And Joe Tommasi
The Davey Tree Expert Co. promoted Larry Evans to vice president and general manager of the Davey Tree Surgery Co., a subsidiary of Davey Tree. Evans started with Davey in 1980 and moved up through the ranks of climber, foreman, district foreman and area supervisor in his first ten years. In 1997, he was promoted to account manager and then again to operations manager in 2003. In 2006, Evans was named vice president, and in 2012 he was promoted to senior vice president.vEvans is an International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborist Utility Specialist and past member of the Davey President’s Council. Davey also promoted Joe Tommasi to vice president of Corporate Safety. Tommasi started on a utility line clearance crew in New York in 1972 and has been a safety leader in the green industry for more than 35 years. He joined Davey in 1994 as safety manager and has held progressive roles of responsibility in safety and risk management since then.
Briggs & Stratton acquires assets of Ground Logic
Briggs & Stratton Corp. has acquired the assets of Ground Logic Inc. The transaction closed Dec. 11. Lincoln, Nebraska-based Ground Logic designs and manufactures premium stand-on commercial spreaders and spreader/sprayers used to apply fertilizer and pesticide/herbicide to lawns. The products are targeted to consumer and commercial customers maintaining medium and large properties. Briggs did not reveal the financial terms of the transaction. It was financed with cash on hand, and the company does not expect the deal to have a significant impact on its 2018 profit or cash flows.
New Holland Updates Warranty On Skid and Track Loaders
New Holland Construction now offers unlimited hours within the first year of its new STANDARD 2-year, 2,000 hour full machine warranty on SuperBoom skid steers and track loaders. This warranty update covers all newly purchased 200 Series skid steer and compact track loader models. New Holland’s full-line of 7 skid loader models and 4 track loader models, produced at a manufacturing plant in Wichita, Kansas, are included in this warranty protection. The plant recently received CNHi’s World-Class Manufacturing – Silver Level Certification for the highest standards in global manufacturing.
CAT Introduces Its First Inverter Generator
Caterpillar is expanding its Home and Outdoor Power product line with the introduction of a portable inverter generator. Inverter technology is a first in Caterpillar’s long history of power generation. Caterpillar engineers designed the Cat INV2000 with consumer usability features, like an easy start switch, along with professional performance and safety features (OSHA compliant GFCI), making it a versatile generator for both contractor and recreation use. Caterpillar will also offer a parallel kit, enabling users to connect two INV2000 units together, to double power output.