Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

TruGreen Ranks 10th on List of Happiest Companies in America in 2018

TruGreen has announced it was ranked 10th on the eighth annual CareerBliss 50 Happiest Companies in America for 2018 list. CareerBliss selects award recipients based on thousands of independent employee surveys from companies around the United States. Participants rated their employers on ten key factors, including relationship with management, workplace environment, compensation, satisfaction with job function and growth opportunities. Ultimately, this award recognizes the top companies from around the nation that are succeeding in building a happier culture and positive work environment for their employees. TruGreen is also ramping up efforts to recruit and hire more than 15,000 employees nationwide in the coming year.

Bayer Appoints Burgess Perry to Head of Marketing for Environmental Science North America

Environmental Science, a business unit of the Crop Science division of Bayer, announced that Burgess Perry has been named Head of Marketing for Environmental Science North America. In this role, Perry is responsible for leading the marketing initiatives of the business unit for the United States and Canada, focusing primarily on the needs of customers in the markets it serves, including: Turf & Ornamentals, Vegetation Management, Professional Pest Management and Vector Control. Most recently, Perry served as Director of Marketing Excellence for Crop Protection and Seeds in North America.

Davey Tree Promotes Larry Events And Joe Tommasi

The Davey Tree Expert Co. promoted Larry Evans to vice president and general manager of the Davey Tree Surgery Co., a subsidiary of Davey Tree. Evans started with Davey in 1980 and moved up through the ranks of climber, foreman, district foreman and area supervisor in his first ten years. In 1997, he was promoted to account manager and then again to operations manager in 2003. In 2006, Evans was named vice president, and in 2012 he was promoted to senior vice president.vEvans is an International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborist Utility Specialist and past member of the Davey President’s Council. Davey also promoted Joe Tommasi to vice president of Corporate Safety. Tommasi started on a utility line clearance crew in New York in 1972 and has been a safety leader in the green industry for more than 35 years. He joined Davey in 1994 as safety manager and has held progressive roles of responsibility in safety and risk management since then.